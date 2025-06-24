Keep Your Bananas From Turning Brown With One Easy Trick

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Fans of bananas know all too well that they can ripen pretty quickly. Depending on how green they were when picked, it can happen as soon as one to five days if they're left on the counter. Rapid ripening may be great for green bananas, but it can leave you in a pinch to eat them before they rot. However, there's a handy kitchen hack that can help them last a bit longer.

The next time you buy a banana bunch, wrap the whole stem cluster in layers of plastic wrap. You can also break the bunch apart and individually wrap the stems, although this requires more effort and plastic wrap. For best results, store the bananas at a slightly chilly room temperature, between 60-68 degrees Fahrenheit.

The reason this trick should help bananas last longer is that the plastic wrap limits the release of ethylene gas, which bananas naturally emit to trigger the enzymatic reactions that turn starches into sugars, ripening the fruit. Trapping more of this gas under wraps should slow this process.