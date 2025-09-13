The Biggest Lasagna Mistake Everyone Makes At Home

The warm, gooey comfort of certain dishes is hard to rival, and lasagna is a classic in that category. Much like a truly well-done mac and cheese, it's about those oozy, melty layers, but with a touch more nuance, which makes it all too easy to stumble into a few mistakes tons of people make while making lasagna at home. The most common issues are overcooking the noodles or choosing the wrong cheese. For the record, ricotta isn't the best option for lasagna. Hard-aged cheeses like Parmesan and the flaky and milky mozzarella are better suited to the dish in terms of both flavor and texture.

Yet beyond these common slip-ups lies a lesser-known misstep that can be just as critical. It is sliding the lasagna straight into the oven the moment it's layered. After you've built those indulgent tiers of ground meat, pasta, and cheese, the dish needs time to settle before baking. That short pause allows the layers to marry and the structure to hold. Because at the end of the day, one of the telltale signs of a truly well-made lasagna is balance. A texture that's moist but never soggy, tender but not collapsing. Just giving it that rest for about an hour will help you find that sweet spot.