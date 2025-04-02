For The Best Lasagna Of Your Life, Put Down The Ricotta Cheese

Some lasagna recipes call for ricotta cheese, relying on its creaminess to bring some balance to the meat and tomato sauce, often alongside low-moisture mozzarella cheese. But some chefs prefer a different method that will unlock a richer flavor. Giorgio Rapicavoli, chef and owner at Eating House and Luca Osteria, exclusively told Daily Meal the best way to make lasagna.

"Personally I have never made lasagna with ricotta. It's always bolognese and béchamel for me," Rapicavoli said. The expert chef may not use any ricotta in his lasagna, but a creamy béchamel sauce is not a total substitute for cheese. "Definitely lots of parmigiano on top to get all crusty and brown," he added.

This deceptively simple dish might have some big differences with the lasagnas of Italian-American cuisine, which can often come with multiple cheeses including ricotta, and red sauces packed with tomato flavor. But this, Rapicavoli suggested, is not the most authentic lasagna.