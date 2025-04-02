For The Best Lasagna Of Your Life, Put Down The Ricotta Cheese
Some lasagna recipes call for ricotta cheese, relying on its creaminess to bring some balance to the meat and tomato sauce, often alongside low-moisture mozzarella cheese. But some chefs prefer a different method that will unlock a richer flavor. Giorgio Rapicavoli, chef and owner at Eating House and Luca Osteria, exclusively told Daily Meal the best way to make lasagna.
"Personally I have never made lasagna with ricotta. It's always bolognese and béchamel for me," Rapicavoli said. The expert chef may not use any ricotta in his lasagna, but a creamy béchamel sauce is not a total substitute for cheese. "Definitely lots of parmigiano on top to get all crusty and brown," he added.
This deceptively simple dish might have some big differences with the lasagnas of Italian-American cuisine, which can often come with multiple cheeses including ricotta, and red sauces packed with tomato flavor. But this, Rapicavoli suggested, is not the most authentic lasagna.
Baking great lasagna with béchamel and bolognese
For the best lasagna, Giorgio Rapicavoli recommends returning to the dish's roots. "I would definitely suggest making the classic recipe for lasagna from the Emilia-Romagna region in Italy," he told us. In this north-central region, lasagna noodles are traditionally made with fresh spinach, adding flavor and a distinct green color to the famous lasagne verdi alla bolognese, also known as green lasagna. Béchamel, a French mother sauce, adds a creaminess that brings all the flavors together.
Traditional ragù alla bolognese is another necessary component of Rapicavoli's classic lasagna. The slow-cooked, meaty sauce is attributed to the regional capital of Bologna, and unlike jarred red sauces from the grocery store, tomatoes do not take a starring role in authentic bolognese. Instead, ground beef and pancetta are slow-cooked for hours with finely-chopped vegetables, including a small amount of tomatoes.
Emilia-Romagna also takes a starring role in the cheese, as the parmigiano-reggiano Rapicavoli called for is regionally protected. If the wheel doesn't come from one of its regulated home provinces in Emilia-Romagna, the cheese is counterfeit. There are several ways to tell if your parmigiano (or "parmesan") cheese is authentic or not, such as checking for a dotted-line stamp on the rind that says "Parmigiano-Reggiano," a hallmark of the authentic product.