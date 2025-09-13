Do Local Pizza Chains Qualify As Fast Food?

If your local pizza shop sells slices, that is technically "fast food" — you point, they reheat, and you are eating in minutes. The slice is premade and partially cooked for speed. And it's cheap, especially if you're getting a $1 slice, but even if you're spending $5 for a pepperoni slice, that's a price point commonly associated with fast food. Of course, if the place does not provide pizza by the slice but only by the pie, then there is no real argument for it being a fast food! However, if we're going by the colloquial meaning, I would argue that your local pizza chain is most likely not fast food.

Fast food tends to have an association with lower quality ingredients and higher amounts of salt, sugars, and bad fats. The term has become synonymous with junk food. This can possibly describe your local pizza chain, especially if you spot a red flag that shows you're in a low-tier pizza place like a lack of specialization, but, more often than not, local pizza chains aren't as sophisticated as the giant fast food companies. They don't employ food scientists, using psychological techniques to create foods that we crave even though they are bad for us. I am only talking about the pizza joints in your region with a few locations, not the big guys like Dominos or Pizza Hut. If anything, these local chains are more fast casual than fast food. Sorry, I'll get off my pizza box.