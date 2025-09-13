Martha Stewart Tops Her Beef Stew With This Punchy Ingredient For An Extra Kick
Martha Stewart's timeless recipes are virtually foolproof. However, the cookbook author and TV personality is also known for taking a classic and giving it a modern remix. Case in point? Her hearty beef stew. Simmered slowly in a mixture of beef stock, red wine, and root veggies, this braised dish is garnished with an unusually punchy sprinkle of horseradish for an extra kick.
Pungent and spicy with a warming heat, horseradish is a root vegetable that's commonly minced and turned into a sauce to serve with roast beef or fish. Known as prepared horseradish, this sauce, which also features vinegar and seasonings, has a hot and peppery flavor that's similar to wasabi, making it perfect for cleaning out the sinuses. While it may sound odd to top a comforting casserole with peppy horseradish, it's perfect for counterbalancing the mellow flavor of slow-cooked beef and cutting through its richness. The combination of the zippy horseradish against the savory umaminess of the tender meat lifts and brightens the stew, lightening up its heavy personality.
Stewart grates her horseradish finely before mixing it with a dash of vinegar to make her own version of prepared horseradish and places it on top of her cooked stew, along with some julienned raw carrots. This move produces a final dish that's packed with an inviting and varied texture: succulence from the fork-tender beef, a satisfying denseness from the fingerling potatoes, crunch from the carrots, and a zesty kick of freshness from the horseradish.
Why add vinegar to horseradish?
When horseradish is exposed to the air, it begins to brown in the same way a cut apple left out on the counter slowly oxidizes. Adding an acidic ingredient, such as vinegar or lemon juice, hampers this process from occurring and slows down that unsightly discoloration. The vinegar also lends the horseradish a tangy profile that slightly mellows out its harshness.
Now, you don't have to follow Stewart's method to a T. For instance, you could quite flexibly take any easy beef stew recipe and elevate its flavor with horseradish by mixing it through the braising liquid as the meat simmers. You could also use a store-bought prepared horseradish for convenience instead of making your own.
Haven't got any horseradish on hand? Ketchup is the staple pantry ingredient that makes a game-changing beef stew. As this tomato-based condiment is made with vinegar and sugar, it imbues a filling stew with tangy sweetness and depth (simply add in some chili flakes to mimic the heat you'd get from the horseradish). One of the best things about making low-cooked meals is that they don't need constant monitoring, which frees you up to make a sweet dish. While you could buy a fruit pie or lemon tart, store-bought desserts are one item Martha Stewart refuses to serve to guests because she believes a homemade version is always better.