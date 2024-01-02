The Staple Pantry Ingredient That Makes A Game-Changing Beef Stew
One of the best things about cooking is the opportunity it offers for improvisation. There is almost always a way to change up a recipe to support different tastes or to swap ingredients when you don't feel like going to the store. Unlike baking, where every measurement needs to be precise, cooking inspires substitutions and experimentation. In this realm, beef stew excels. A beloved comfort dish that almost anyone can make, beef stew allows a myriad of ways to switch things up. One ingredient you may not immediately think of could be a game-changer the next time you make beef stew. An everyday bottle of ketchup can be an unexpected way to spice up your stew.
Beef and ketchup are a pairing so classic it's a wonder that the condiment isn't a staple everyone uses in their stew. Perhaps it's because ketchup seems better paired with burgers and fries than in a lovingly cultivated pot full of beef, herbs, and other goodness. However, you would be selling ketchup short if you didn't give it another look. Next time you want to make a warm and savory beef stew, consider adding some ketchup to the pot.
Ketchup is an unexpected addition to beef stew
There are many ways to make a stew thicker, as stews should be. Everyone knows that adding flour turns a soupy texture into a stew-like consistency. What you may not know is that adding ketchup has a similar effect. But besides thickness, ketchup tends to impact the flavor. Boiled down to its basic components, ketchup is essentially sugar, vinegar, and tomatoes. When adding ketchup to this dish, expect a flavor that is not only tangier but also sweeter. In an earthy concoction like this, a sweeter taste may be just enough to set your meal apart from others and impress any guests. Ketchup has enough similarities to tomato paste to work in a stew but also surprise the tastebuds.
Not everyone may want a sweeter taste to their composition, but if you do, ketchup could be a welcome addition to homemade beef stew. This comforting bowl of meat is known for its simplicity, so there may be few ingredients to substitute. If any at-home chefs strive to counteract the sweetness, there are workarounds. To knock back the sweet ketchup, simply balance it with an acid, like vinegar, or the juice of a lemon or lime. You could also throw in some herbs or add a kick of cayenne.
Ketchup is more versatile than you might think
Despite being best known as a fast food condiment, ketchup is more widely used than you may realize. Though not considered especially gourmet, it is a welcome addition to lots of dishes. Chefs are known to incorporate the sauce in many well-known courses from time to time. Ben Tish, a chef at Norma, told The Standard that he adds ketchup to spaghetti bolognese. More day-to-day dishes also use ketchup in interesting ways.
Sweet and sour chicken is a favorite choice that is not complete without ketchup. Making the titular sauce often requires combining ketchup, soy sauce, and rice vinegar, resulting in a sweet and tangy concoction. Ketchup can also raise the bar on a top-notch stir fry. Similar to sweet and sour chicken, adding ketchup to soy sauce and vinegar is a surefire way to turn run-of-the-mill chicken and vegetables into a delectable treat. Chef Kelly Scott from Orange County also made ketchup the star ingredient in an accessible holiday brisket. Celebrations with the in-laws couldn't be easier. Just throw brisket in with some seasonings and ketchup and call it a day.