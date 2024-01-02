The Staple Pantry Ingredient That Makes A Game-Changing Beef Stew

One of the best things about cooking is the opportunity it offers for improvisation. There is almost always a way to change up a recipe to support different tastes or to swap ingredients when you don't feel like going to the store. Unlike baking, where every measurement needs to be precise, cooking inspires substitutions and experimentation. In this realm, beef stew excels. A beloved comfort dish that almost anyone can make, beef stew allows a myriad of ways to switch things up. One ingredient you may not immediately think of could be a game-changer the next time you make beef stew. An everyday bottle of ketchup can be an unexpected way to spice up your stew.

Beef and ketchup are a pairing so classic it's a wonder that the condiment isn't a staple everyone uses in their stew. Perhaps it's because ketchup seems better paired with burgers and fries than in a lovingly cultivated pot full of beef, herbs, and other goodness. However, you would be selling ketchup short if you didn't give it another look. Next time you want to make a warm and savory beef stew, consider adding some ketchup to the pot.