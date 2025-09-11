Ambrosia Vs Watergate Salad: How These Old-School Desserts Differ

Ambrosia salad gets its name from the food of the gods in Greek mythology, and this fluffy, whipped dessert featuring fruits and a creamy base certainly lives up to its divine reputation. In most cases, an ambrosia salad is very light and has a tropical taste to it thanks to a combination of pineapple, coconut, mandarin oranges, and vanilla yogurt or pudding. You can also use freshly whipped cream, frozen whipped cream, or Cool Whip as a base, and fold that in with the rest of the fruit.

Marshmallows add extra fluffiness and sweetness to the whipped cream, and it's generally suggested to use mini marshmallows so they don't overpower the rest of the fruit in the mix. That said, no ambrosia salad would be the same without them.

The great thing about this old-school dessert — which dates back to the 1800s — is that there's plenty of room to customize the recipe to your liking. So whether that means adding more types of fruits (think strawberries, grapes, or blueberries), or choosing different ingredients to customize the sweetness level, the choice is totally up to you.