The History Of Popsicles: How A Child's Mistake Turned Into A Billion Dollar Dessert Industry

It's not often a billion-dollar industry begins with an absent-minded child forgetting his chores, but that's exactly how the Popsicle came to be. In 1905, 11-year-old Frank Epperson mixed up a glass of soda powder and water, left it outside overnight with a stir stick still inside, and woke up to find the first frozen ice pop. Curious, he gave it a try — and the accidental treat was born. At first, he called it the "Epsicle," and it quickly became the neighborhood favorite. But as often happens, the kids around him had a better name. They started calling it a "Pop's 'Sicle," or "Popsicle," a rebrand that stuck for good.

By the early 1920s, Epperson realized his invention was too popular to stay local. He brought it to Neptune Beach, a sprawling San Francisco amusement park where roller coasters and saltwater pools drew huge crowds. Visitors lined up for the frozen novelty, proving it had commercial legs far beyond his own porch. In 1924, he filed for a patent that not only protected the idea of a frozen dessert on a stick but even outlined what kind of wood should be used — an oddly specific detail that shows just how seriously he was taking his creation. And while we all toss around the word "popsicle" as a catch-all term today, technically that's brand-speak. If you're not eating a Popsicle®, you're using the word "popsicle" wrong (it's actually an ice pop).