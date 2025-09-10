The Frozen Walmart Treat We Ranked The Absolute Best

A Walmart shopping trip isn't quite complete without a visit to the frozen section, where all our favorite guilty pleasures live. It's headquarters for frozen taquitos, mozzarella sticks, and ice cream — and a lot of these treats are under $5. There's so much to discover in the Walmart frozen section that we decided to do a little of the work for you. We picked up 11 popular frozen snacks from the world's largest retailer and did a little taste test, ranking them so you can get ahead of the curve on choosing your next favorite frozen Walmart treat.

There was one frozen treat that stood out from the rest for its higher-quality ingredients, surprisingly low number of calories, pure flavor, and interesting layers of texture: My Mochi Strawberry Ice Cream. They are bite-sized, layered treats with an outer layer that is sweet but doesn't have an intense flavor. That creamy, sweet strawberry flavor comes with the soft ice cream wrapped inside a pillowy, cookie-like layer of mochi that has a thin, crunchy shell-like layer on the very outside. They're light and fresh, giving off decadent vibes without being overly sweet or rich, and they come in a box of six mochi balls that are 70 calories each and are gluten-free.