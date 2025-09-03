The Easy Trick For The Crispiest 'Fried' Chicken Without Deep Frying
The fresh, crispy crunch of the first bite of fried chicken is perhaps one of the best parts of the dish. But deep frying the chicken yourself can be a hassle, particularly when cleaning up oily cookware and dealing with that deep-fried smell in the home. And although baked chicken is nice too, it doesn't hold up to the real deal. There is, however, a way to get close.
For the best "fried" chicken without vats of hot oil, coat buttermilk-pickle brined chicken in a well seasoned dredge mixture, then cook it in an air fryer. The brine ensures that the meat is thoroughly seasoned with salt and acid, both tenderizing it and enhancing its flavor.
The importance of a well-seasoned dredge mixture should be obvious: fried chicken shouldn't just be crispy on the outside, it should also be tasty, and you won't get there with just flour. The air fryer is simply the best way to achieve textures akin to deep-frying without actually frying anything in oil — but don't fully leave oil behind either.
More tips for the perfect air fryer fried chicken
One of the basic things to know about air frying any food is that you should never air fry wet-battered foods. While the hot oil of deep frying is able to instantaneously set the batter as it develops its crispiness, air fryers don't get that hot. Instead, the batter can ooze to the bottom and potentially set off smoke alarms, leaving you with unevenly cooked chicken.
This is just one of many reminders that air fryers do not actually fry food. Rather, they are more like a compact convection oven, using their small size to heat and cook faster than full-size ovens. However, a little oil still goes a long way for air fried chicken. When making air fryer fried chicken yourself, always spray or brush your dredged chicken with just enough cooking oil to moisten the entire surface.
But before you get there, the perfect dredge is essential. It must be generously seasoned with salt and other seasonings to balance out the dull flavor of flour. Old Bay is a classic choice, but so are other powdered seasonings like onion, garlic, and smoked paprika. And for the crispiest possible results, use a mixture of wheat and rice flour, where the latter helps prevent certain protein formations that can result in overly-tough skin.