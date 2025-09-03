The Easy Trick For The Crispiest 'Fried' Chicken Without Deep Frying

The fresh, crispy crunch of the first bite of fried chicken is perhaps one of the best parts of the dish. But deep frying the chicken yourself can be a hassle, particularly when cleaning up oily cookware and dealing with that deep-fried smell in the home. And although baked chicken is nice too, it doesn't hold up to the real deal. There is, however, a way to get close.

For the best "fried" chicken without vats of hot oil, coat buttermilk-pickle brined chicken in a well seasoned dredge mixture, then cook it in an air fryer. The brine ensures that the meat is thoroughly seasoned with salt and acid, both tenderizing it and enhancing its flavor.

The importance of a well-seasoned dredge mixture should be obvious: fried chicken shouldn't just be crispy on the outside, it should also be tasty, and you won't get there with just flour. The air fryer is simply the best way to achieve textures akin to deep-frying without actually frying anything in oil — but don't fully leave oil behind either.