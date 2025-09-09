Bobby Flay Loves This NYC Restaurant With 'Unbelievably Perfect' Fries

Bobby Flay has a well-known love of a good burger (ideally seasoned only with salt and pepper), but his adoration for good French fries is slightly lesser-known. The classic side dish is one that's easy to make but difficult to master, but according to the beloved celebrity chef, one restaurant, Balthazar NYC, has done just that. Located in Lower Manhattan, Balthazar has been a SoHo favorite since it opened in 1997. Contrary to what you might expect of a place praised for its fries, the restaurant isn't particularly known for its burgers.

Bobby Flay spoke about his love for Balthazar NYC — which specializes in French cuisine — in a clip from his Food Network show "The Best Thing I Ever Ate." He explained that while most restaurants offer fries, few treat them with the amount of respect as the Balthazar staff. "The fries at Balthazar are unbelievably perfect," Flay said. "They take their fries seriously, which is important. The fact that the chefs at Balthazar give the respect the French fries deserve — that's what makes them the best."