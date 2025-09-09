Give Store-Bought Hawaiian Rolls A Fall Twist With Just 2 Ingredients
There's a lot that you can do with a package of store-bought Hawaiian rolls. Of course, you can have them simply warmed up with butter, or you could use them to make baked ham and cheese sliders, or to craft a unique take on French toast. If you're in the mood for a fall-inspired dessert, combine the Hawaiian rolls with just two other ingredients to create the perfect autumnal treat in minutes. All you need is a can of apple pie filling and apple cider mix — essentially a mix of spices and sugar that, when combined with hot water, makes hot apple cider. It can be bought at the store or made at home with a few simple ingredients that you probably already have on hand (the simplest recipe requires just white sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and ground cloves).
To make this delectable fall dessert, start by slicing the entire batch of Hawaiian rolls in half, without fully disconnecting them from each other. Then, spread out the apple pie filling in the middle and, once it's all spread out evenly, carefully add the top halves back on. Alternatively, you could also make a small hole in each individual Hawaiian roll (either on the top or on the side) and add the filling that way — either method will work, so it comes down to personal preference.
Then, bake the rolls for about 12 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Once they're ready, simply spread some melted butter on them and finally sprinkle the apple cider mix over the top. And just like that, you'll have a delicious, fall-inspired dessert that's quick to make and to serve at an autumnal dinner party.
How to upgrade and serve these apple pie Hawaiian rolls
If you're feeling adventurous, there are tons of clever ways to elevate these apple pie Hawaiian rolls so that they're even better. To start with, there are multiple ways to upgrade the canned apple pie filling, which you naturally want to taste as delicious as possible since it's the star of the show. These include infusing it with an extract, such as vanilla or maple, or adding something crunchy (like nuts or crushed-up graham crackers) for a more complex texture. You could also add a bit of acidity using lemon juice — this will both brighten up the flavor and add a bit of balance so that the sweetness isn't overpowering.
When it comes to serving the dish, these apple pie Hawaiian rolls will taste delicious right out of the oven, just as they are. But it doesn't hurt to add, say, a dollop of whipped cream on top. Or, serve the apple pie roll with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for the warm-cold combination that we know and love. With either of these ideas, you can then top the dessert with extra nuts or graham cracker crumbles, or even extra apple pieces.
And if you're looking for even more sweetness, you could also drizzle some caramel sauce (which is super easy to make from scratch) or even a simple homemade icing over the top. Then, there's also the somewhat unconventional but classic pairing of cheddar cheese with apple pie, which will work just as well with these apple pie Hawaiian rolls. And trust us, you need to try eating apple pie with cheddar cheese if you never have before.