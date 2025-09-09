Give Store-Bought Hawaiian Rolls A Fall Twist With Just 2 Ingredients

There's a lot that you can do with a package of store-bought Hawaiian rolls. Of course, you can have them simply warmed up with butter, or you could use them to make baked ham and cheese sliders, or to craft a unique take on French toast. If you're in the mood for a fall-inspired dessert, combine the Hawaiian rolls with just two other ingredients to create the perfect autumnal treat in minutes. All you need is a can of apple pie filling and apple cider mix — essentially a mix of spices and sugar that, when combined with hot water, makes hot apple cider. It can be bought at the store or made at home with a few simple ingredients that you probably already have on hand (the simplest recipe requires just white sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and ground cloves).

To make this delectable fall dessert, start by slicing the entire batch of Hawaiian rolls in half, without fully disconnecting them from each other. Then, spread out the apple pie filling in the middle and, once it's all spread out evenly, carefully add the top halves back on. Alternatively, you could also make a small hole in each individual Hawaiian roll (either on the top or on the side) and add the filling that way — either method will work, so it comes down to personal preference.

Then, bake the rolls for about 12 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Once they're ready, simply spread some melted butter on them and finally sprinkle the apple cider mix over the top. And just like that, you'll have a delicious, fall-inspired dessert that's quick to make and to serve at an autumnal dinner party.