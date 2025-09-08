Ina Garten's Genius Tip For The Crispiest Cucumber Salad — It's So Simple

Cucumbers tend to be a bit player in just about everything they touch, other than cucumber salad. There's a reason for this. This veggie's water content is so high that it can leave puddles on the plate or in the bowl they occupy, drowning out any flavor you might try to add to them. That's where Ina Garten's simple tip can be a game changer. The Barefoot Contessa's cucumber salad is anything but bland. It's crisp, creamy, and crunchy to the bite thanks to how she preps those veggies. Garten slices up both her cucumbers and her onions and salts them. But that's just half the equation.

The cookbook author places the salted cucumbers in a colander and sets this contraption over a bowl, allowing the water to drain for at least four hours or overnight if you are not good about planning ahead. What you are left with is a firmer, more flavorful, and not swimming in a pool of its own juices. Why does it work? Salt draws out the excess water while adding a little seasoning. This brings out the cucumber's flavors that would otherwise go unnoticed.

With less moisture, that denser, thicker dressing is going to cling more readily to those thin slices of cucumber. When dressing slides off the veggies it is supposed be coating, you might be tempted to violate Garten's salad dressing rule and add more than the amount called for, but don't. Your cucumbers will get lost in a sea of viscous dressing.