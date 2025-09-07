For Tender, Flavorful Cabbage, Try This Cooking Method

If you're trying to eat more greens, cabbage is a great place to start. It's full of nutrients and offers tons of health benefits, making it the perfect accompaniment to any healthy meal. There are lots of ways to cook cabbage, but one might just be the best method possible: braising.

Braising cabbage (or any other food) involves quickly cooking it over high heat before letting it simmer in liquid over a longer period of time. With this, you get the best of both worlds between a short and a slow cooking process; the quick sear helps break down the cabbage and makes it more tender, but following it up with a simmer in liquid keeps it from getting dry and ensures it's still pleasantly juicy. Since cabbage can naturally be pretty tough, braising is a particularly great method for ensuring you get a nice, tender bite without sacrificing any flavor.

Braising cabbage is simple; just prepare the vegetable like normal, cook it in a pan on higher heat for a few minutes (adding other ingredients like butter and onions can help with this step), then add liquid and any additional ingredients you want before letting it simmer on low heat for 20-30 minutes.