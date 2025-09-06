Why Tomatoes Are Healthier To Eat Cooked Vs. Raw
When we think of eating healthy, we often think of fresh fruits and vegetables. This is for good reason: Vegetables that have been freshly picked retain much more of their nutritional value and lack the additives that canned and other types often have. However, when trying to get in all your nutrients, don't overlook cooked vegetables — they often have just as much or more nutritional value than their fresh counterparts. In the case of tomatoes, cooked fruits are actually even better for you than raw ones.
Tomatoes contain an antioxidant called lycopene, which fights off harmful free radicals to both prevent chronic illnesses and help individuals stay healthier. A study published in the Journal of Nutrition and Metabolism suggests that lycopene can lower risks associated with obesity, heart disease, liver disease, diabetes, and more. There's even some evidence that lycopene can aid in the prevention of certain cancers.
While both cooked and raw tomatoes contain lycopene, it's easier for the body to digest in the cooked fruit, leading to greater health benefits. This means that just cooking a tomato before adding it to your dish can help you look your best while adding a pleasant roasted flavor. Just note that not all of them are high in lycopene (that's a common myth about tomatoes). To reap the benefits of the antioxidant, reach for red varieties specifically.
Other health benefits of tomatoes (and how to get them)
While the lycopene found in tomatoes specifically becomes more effective when the tomato is cooked, it's not the only helpful nutrient these fruits offer. For one, they're about 95% water, which means they're a great way to boost your body's hydration if you get tired of drinking plain water (a great benefit, considering the negative effects of dehydration). Tomatoes also offer vitamins C, K1, B9, and potassium, which can help with blood pressure, bone health, and cell function.
Though cooked tomatoes are healthier than raw tomatoes, you should still start with raw tomatoes and cook them yourself. Cooked tomato products at the store often have added ingredients like sodium. On average, according to United Regional, canned tomatoes will have over 43 times more sodium than raw tomatoes. By cooking them yourself, you can reduce some of this sodium content while still reaping the added lycopene benefits. Cooking them in a bit of olive oil can be particularly helpful, as it makes it even easier for your body to take in and process the nutrient. For instance, Makenna Held's simple pasta sauce recipe that cooks fresh cherry tomatoes and olive oil would be a perfect way to enjoy a delicious meal full of nutritional value.