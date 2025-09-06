Why Tomatoes Are Healthier To Eat Cooked Vs. Raw

When we think of eating healthy, we often think of fresh fruits and vegetables. This is for good reason: Vegetables that have been freshly picked retain much more of their nutritional value and lack the additives that canned and other types often have. However, when trying to get in all your nutrients, don't overlook cooked vegetables — they often have just as much or more nutritional value than their fresh counterparts. In the case of tomatoes, cooked fruits are actually even better for you than raw ones.

Tomatoes contain an antioxidant called lycopene, which fights off harmful free radicals to both prevent chronic illnesses and help individuals stay healthier. A study published in the Journal of Nutrition and Metabolism suggests that lycopene can lower risks associated with obesity, heart disease, liver disease, diabetes, and more. There's even some evidence that lycopene can aid in the prevention of certain cancers.

While both cooked and raw tomatoes contain lycopene, it's easier for the body to digest in the cooked fruit, leading to greater health benefits. This means that just cooking a tomato before adding it to your dish can help you look your best while adding a pleasant roasted flavor. Just note that not all of them are high in lycopene (that's a common myth about tomatoes). To reap the benefits of the antioxidant, reach for red varieties specifically.