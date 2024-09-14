12 False Facts About Tomatoes, Debunked

Though tomatoes are now ubiquitous in the culinary traditions of cultures across the globe, they have not always featured so prominently in the diets of human beings. In fact, this culinary staple, which was first cultivated by indigenous populations of ancient Mesoamerica before being exported to Europe in the 1500s, has had quite a storied history, punctuated by legend and folklore. From its link to witches and werewolves to its purported role in casting spells for protection, success, and love, this fruit has had a long and complicated road from ornamental plant to household food source.

From my perspective as a professional chef, I am less interested in the more obscure, magical beliefs that once vilified the tomato than I am with false facts that continue to persist surrounding its potential uses and health benefits. As one of my favorite ingredients in recipes from salads to soups to sauces, tomatoes have long captivated me for their versatility and capacity to be transformed with just a little know-how and creativity. For this reason, I wanted to debunk some of the more pervasive myths about tomatoes and illuminate the ways in which these have hindered them from realizing their full potential in the kitchens of many.