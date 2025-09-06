The 2-Ingredient Solution For A Cleaner Garbage Disposal

The rising stink from a smelly garbage disposal is a real bummer when all you want to do is get on with making dinner or doing the washing up. If you've been putting off this annoying task because you haven't got any specialty cleaning products on hand, we've got good news. The solution to a cleaner garbage disposal lies with two ingredients you likely have in your pantry at this very moment: vinegar and baking soda.

To get started, sprinkle a ½ cup of baking soda into your garbage disposal and follow it up 1 cup of vinegar. The best vinegar to use for the job is distilled white vinegar because it's colorless and there's no risk of it staining your sink, but other varieties like apple cider vinegar work well, too. In fact, there are several ways to clean your kitchen with apple cider vinegar.

Once you've poured the vinegar into your disposal unit, it will react with the baking soda and foam up. Allow it to sit for 10 minutes before running plenty of water through it, and you should be left with a sparkling garbage disposal that has a neutral smell. Why does this work? As vinegar is naturally acidic and antimicrobial, it breaks down mineral deposits and kills pathogens inside the unit. When it meets the baking soda, it produces bubbles of carbon dioxide that help to loosen and remove food residues.