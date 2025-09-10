The Absolute Best Way To Cut Hanger Steak

Any experienced home cook knows that the way you slice a steak can dramatically change the texture. Hanger steak, one of the most underrated cuts, is generous in size, well-marbled, and deeply satisfying, with a nutty edge that sets it apart. To get it right, always slice hanger steak against the grain.

For the uninitiated, the grain refers to the direction of the muscle fibers, which line up parallel to each other in every cut of steak, much like the growth lines in wood. These fibers show up clearly in tougher but more flavorful sections of beef, which include hanger steak. By slicing across them instead of with them, you shorten the fibers, turning what could be chewy into something supple and tender.

Cutting a hanger steak against the grain is a step that should always come after cooking, and only once the meat has had a short rest. That pause lets the juices redistribute, making for a more tender, juicy bite.