The Target Ice Maker That's Sleek And Surprisingly Affordable

Those with freezers that contain their own ice makers often take for granted the appliance's usefulness. While these ice makers require regular cleaning to achieve optimal results and are sometimes considered too small for people's liking, they offer a service that would typically cost a significant amount in a standalone capacity. However, this isn't entirely the case; while automatic ice makers can often cost upwards of $500, Target currently has one of its best products, the Hearth & Hand GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker, on sale for merely $379.99. This is a temporary reduction of the ice maker's original $500 price tag and is easily among the best deals you can find at the store today.

The product — which is made by the reputable Chinese kitchen appliance company, GE Appliances — is great not only due to its affordability but also its incredible output. Capable of making a batch of nugget ice in just 10 minutes, the ice maker can produce up to 34 pounds of ice per day, making it highly unlikely that you'll ever run out of it for very long. The 3-pound limit for the ice maker's storage is offset by the product coming with a designated scooper, making storing the ice elsewhere incredibly easy.