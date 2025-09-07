The Target Ice Maker That's Sleek And Surprisingly Affordable
Those with freezers that contain their own ice makers often take for granted the appliance's usefulness. While these ice makers require regular cleaning to achieve optimal results and are sometimes considered too small for people's liking, they offer a service that would typically cost a significant amount in a standalone capacity. However, this isn't entirely the case; while automatic ice makers can often cost upwards of $500, Target currently has one of its best products, the Hearth & Hand GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker, on sale for merely $379.99. This is a temporary reduction of the ice maker's original $500 price tag and is easily among the best deals you can find at the store today.
The product — which is made by the reputable Chinese kitchen appliance company, GE Appliances — is great not only due to its affordability but also its incredible output. Capable of making a batch of nugget ice in just 10 minutes, the ice maker can produce up to 34 pounds of ice per day, making it highly unlikely that you'll ever run out of it for very long. The 3-pound limit for the ice maker's storage is offset by the product coming with a designated scooper, making storing the ice elsewhere incredibly easy.
Target's GE Profile Ice Maker is as useful as it is affordable
Beyond its size and rapid production, one of the most beneficial aspects of Target's affordable ice maker is that it's completely portable, meaning you can take it on the go for any event you need it for. While the ice maker is fairly heavy at 44 pounds — meaning you likely won't want to be bringing it with you everywhere you go — it does come in handy for outdoor events like picnics or cookouts. All you need is a nearby power outlet to have a constant supply of ice at your disposal.
Furthermore, the GE product's style of ice is much more consequential than you might think. By producing nugget ice rather than any of the several other cuts of ice, the ice maker gives you what is often considered the best kind of ice for human consumption. Many of the fast food restaurants with the best ice cubes use nuggets to get that consideration, and many people view nugget ice as the most chewable style of ice, with or without a drink accompanying it. Suffice it to say, the Target product covers several bases in giving you the ice you need at an affordable price.