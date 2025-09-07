Black Diamond Watermelon Vs Regular: What's The Difference?

Are you a watermelon connoisseur? Then you may be familiar with some of the cute names for small varieties of this juicy fruit, such as the Mini Love and Sugar Baby. However, at the other end of the spectrum, lies the bigger Black Diamond watermelon. As its name suggests, this A-list cucurbit has a dark skin and treasured flavor that sets it apart from other common varieties.

Black Diamond watermelons have the same attractive pink-red flesh as other garden variety watermelons that are readily available at the grocery store. They also have a creamy or yellow-colored patch at the bottom, marking the spot where they've been allowed to ripen on the ground prior to harvest. Plus, they require full sun, plenty of space, and lots of water to grow effectively. However, where they differ from other types of watermelon is that they grow far bigger, up to the 50-pound mark, and have a very dark green skin that's almost bluish-black in color. The rind is also the same matte hue all over and lacks the characteristic stripy pattern featured on common watermelon varieties. At first glance, this can seem unusual but the absence of these exterior markings is no indication of the quality or ripeness of the fruit. Rather, it's simply a characteristic of this particular variety of watermelon.