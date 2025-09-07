Black Diamond Watermelon Vs Regular: What's The Difference?
Are you a watermelon connoisseur? Then you may be familiar with some of the cute names for small varieties of this juicy fruit, such as the Mini Love and Sugar Baby. However, at the other end of the spectrum, lies the bigger Black Diamond watermelon. As its name suggests, this A-list cucurbit has a dark skin and treasured flavor that sets it apart from other common varieties.
Black Diamond watermelons have the same attractive pink-red flesh as other garden variety watermelons that are readily available at the grocery store. They also have a creamy or yellow-colored patch at the bottom, marking the spot where they've been allowed to ripen on the ground prior to harvest. Plus, they require full sun, plenty of space, and lots of water to grow effectively. However, where they differ from other types of watermelon is that they grow far bigger, up to the 50-pound mark, and have a very dark green skin that's almost bluish-black in color. The rind is also the same matte hue all over and lacks the characteristic stripy pattern featured on common watermelon varieties. At first glance, this can seem unusual but the absence of these exterior markings is no indication of the quality or ripeness of the fruit. Rather, it's simply a characteristic of this particular variety of watermelon.
What does a Black Diamond watermelon taste like?
Just like common types of watermelon, the Black Diamond is sweet, juicy, and refreshing. However, it does have a mild tanginess that can offset that sweetness, providing balance and complexity. The strikingly dark exterior of the fruit provides an arresting contrast against its sweet, crisp red flesh and black seeds when it's split open, too. So, if you love your produce with a side order of drama and a dash of pep, the Black Diamond will deliver. Available through summer and into early fall, it's worth giving it a try if you can find one at your local grocery store or farmers market.
Feel free to prepare Black Diamond watermelons in the same way as other watermelons. Just cut them in half and remove the rind before chopping the pink flesh into chunks. The perfect thirst-quenching snack, this vibrant fruit is also ideal for adding to a summer salsa or whizzing up into a light smoothie. Some other creative watermelon ideas you'll thank us for later include turning this refreshing fruit into slushies, spiking it with spirits, and grilling it over a smoky barbecue. Since watermelon is over 90% water, the flesh is great for hydration and is also believed to both lower blood pressure and boost metabolic health. However, watermelon rinds are a secret superfood, too. Packed with fiber, amino acids, and antioxidants, they can be pickled, candied with sugar, or tossed into stir fries.