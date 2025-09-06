Milk is a delicate liquid that can differ vastly depending on how it's produced and by whom. While it's up for debate whether skim milk is actually healthier than 2% or whole milk, the brand of milk you buy is arguably just as impactful when it comes to its taste and overall quality. With this in mind, while you might think the milk world is a meritocracy, it's actually one of the lesser-known brands of milk that is head-and-shoulders above the rest. We reviewed and ranked 15 different American milk brands, and Maple Hill Organic Milk topped them all as a result of its incredibly deliberate and natural approach to farming and dairy production.

Started in New York State back in 2003, Maple Hill Organic Milk began as just one farm run by two novice farmers — Maple Hill founders Tim and Laura Joseph — but has since started sourcing its milk from 150 small family farms across the country. Beyond this focus on family farmers, Maple Hill is dedicated to producing organic milk from 100% grass-fed cows, a formula that results in arguably the richest, most delicious cow's milk you can find on the market today.