The Aldi Ice Cream Flavor That Reddit Is Stocking Up On
If there's one place that Reddit shines, it's in its anonymous discussions of meal prep hacks, cooking tips, viral recipes, and limited edition products. And, currently, Redditors are singing the praises of one specific Aldi ice cream flavor that's so good it's got shoppers buying it in bulk: the Specially Selected Caramel Cone super premium ice cream. Described on the tub as caramel ice cream with caramel swirl and fudge covered waffle pieces, the treat is rich, gooey, and addictive.
According to a Reddit thread discussing the virtues of the super premium ice cream, the original poster uploaded a pic of their haul (a whopping nine tubs!) under the caption "I am not ashamed," sparking others to comment on the product's deliciousness. One less-than-enthusiastic Aldi employee went against their nature to praise the product, even talking of finding a "pool of caramel" after opening the tub. Meanwhile, u/IndividualGrocery984 celebrated the flavor as the perfect Ben & Jerry's AmeriCone Dream dupe, claiming the original had been their favorite for 15 years, but the Aldi version was delicious as well.
The winning feature of Aldi's caramel cone ice cream appears to be the sheer amount of caramel swirled inside, as well as its gooey texture. How does the caramel stay liquefied when frozen? It's all thanks to the high sugar content, which lowers its freezing point, allowing it to stay smooth and almost-stretchy in consistency.
Shoppers are bulk buying Aldi's caramel cone ice cream
While most people celebrated the tub, other Redditors were critical that the original poster had purchased several tubs of the caramel cone ice cream, deeming it unfair on others who can't get hold of any. One commenter even explained how difficult it is to find the ice cream "because greedy people gobble them all up at once," adding that they see it all the time as an Aldi employee. Having said that, others were in full support of volume purchasing the popular product, with u/Recent-Frosting7899 chiming in: "You know what? I'm not even mad. This ice cream is AMAZING and being that it's a limited release I don't blame you for stocking up."
Aldi's Specially Celected ice cream line is loved by shoppers for its short ingredients list and delicious flavor. For example, the vanilla ice cream contains only five ingredients — including cream, eggs, and sugar — in comparison to other commercially-made ice creams that are packed with extra additives and emulsifiers. Even the brand behind Aldi's Belmont line of ice creams (House of Flavors) contains thickeners, like guar gum and carrageenan.
However, as the Specially Selected ice cream line is made with cream, it has a higher butterfat percentage. This ultimately results in a creamier and smoother texture. Better yet, it also melts slower than ice creams made with dried skimmed milk and non-dairy fats, like coconut and palm oil.