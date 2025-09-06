The Aldi Ice Cream Flavor That Reddit Is Stocking Up On

If there's one place that Reddit shines, it's in its anonymous discussions of meal prep hacks, cooking tips, viral recipes, and limited edition products. And, currently, Redditors are singing the praises of one specific Aldi ice cream flavor that's so good it's got shoppers buying it in bulk: the Specially Selected Caramel Cone super premium ice cream. Described on the tub as caramel ice cream with caramel swirl and fudge covered waffle pieces, the treat is rich, gooey, and addictive.

According to a Reddit thread discussing the virtues of the super premium ice cream, the original poster uploaded a pic of their haul (a whopping nine tubs!) under the caption "I am not ashamed," sparking others to comment on the product's deliciousness. One less-than-enthusiastic Aldi employee went against their nature to praise the product, even talking of finding a "pool of caramel" after opening the tub. Meanwhile, u/IndividualGrocery984 celebrated the flavor as the perfect Ben & Jerry's AmeriCone Dream dupe, claiming the original had been their favorite for 15 years, but the Aldi version was delicious as well.

The winning feature of Aldi's caramel cone ice cream appears to be the sheer amount of caramel swirled inside, as well as its gooey texture. How does the caramel stay liquefied when frozen? It's all thanks to the high sugar content, which lowers its freezing point, allowing it to stay smooth and almost-stretchy in consistency.