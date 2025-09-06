TikTok Is Divided Over Costco's Frozen Salmon Sashimi

The TikTok about Costco's sashimi garnered over 14,000 likes and 142 comments, and opinions from viewers were mixed. The first comment that appeared under the post read "I don't trust sashimi in a box," with 137 people liking the comment. Others also questioned the quality of the fish, with a few debates breaking out in the comment section about how safe farm-raised raw salmon is. This is unsurprising, considering how many misconceptions exist surrounding farm-raised fish.

Others were bemoaning the $27.99 price tag, stating that their local stores sell raw salmon for much cheaper, or even suggesting buying whole filets from Costco and cutting them yourself. Another said they can get the filet for $14 at their local store, and a third user shared that their local H Mart sells raw salmon for $25 a pound. Some of this confusion might come from the price conversion; if the price is in fact in Canadian dollars, that equates to something closer to $20 USD, but many people were comparing the prices of American goods to the sashimi in a 1:1 ratio.

Despite all the skeptics in the comments, many other people were excited about the find, and there were tons of comments from people hoping the sashimi makes its way into the States. Others simply stated they wanted to try the product, which the video poster, thecostcoman, didn't actually sample (only saying that they "looked so good.") With seemingly no one in the comments having tried it either, the only way to know for sure how it tastes would be to pick one up yourself if you're in the area, alongside your favorite Kirkland Signature items.