The Secret Shake Shack Order So Meat-Free Customers Can Enjoy A Hot Dog

While Shake Shack is known for its top-ranked burgers, the remarkably high-quality fast food chain has more options than some might expect. Beyond just burgers and shakes, the restaurant also offers hot dogs — which are split in half to create the chain's signature "Flat Top Dogs". They are similarly acclaimed by fans of the chain. However, if you're trying to stay away from eating meat, that's no reason not to try out the chain's dogs; taking one look at Shake Shack's secret menu will tell you that the Garden Dog is exactly the item you're looking for.

The Garden Dog is a menu item that actually has two forms, with one being much more likely to encounter than the other. For starters, the original rendition of the garden dog included veggie-based sausage and was available at select locations as recently as 2024. While it's unlikely you'll still find Shake Shack locations that offer this version these days, inquiring about it is always worth a shot.

Instead, in most cases, the modern Garden Dog features all the works of a typical Shake Shack hot dog, but, instead of beef, the chain puts a pickle in the center of the bun in its place. This allows those on meat-free diets to try out the chain's high-quality hot dog ingredients like lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and the chain's toasted potato bun worry-free.