Why Cheaper Beef Cuts Are Best For A Bourbon Marinade
Steaks slathered in a bourbon marinade bring an almost regal flourish to the table. Bourbon is more than just a bar cart star, and for plenty of reasons. But in the kitchen, its true charm lies in its wide-ranging flavor profile. The whiskey has hundreds of notes, including caramel and vanilla layered with a smoky, spiced sweetness. So, if you've got some nice bourbon tucked away in your minibar that you want to use in a marinade but don't want to stretch your monthly budget on pricier cuts of steak, you might be surprised to learn that a bourbon marinade actually works even better with cheaper cuts of beef. Bourbon can effortlessly bring a fork-tenderness to a flank steak, skirt steak, or a hanger steak in ways that an expensive cut of steak doesn't always need or get.
Why does a bourbon marinade work better for cheaper cuts? Because they often have a looser grain and more connective tissue, with a coarse, open texture. That open grain makes them ideal for marinating, allowing seasoning to sink into all those pockets and crevices. The grain refers to the direction of the muscle fibers in the meat, which is why cutting against the grain is generally recommended for tougher, and often more affordable, cuts of steak. It shortens the fibers into smaller segments, making the meat more tender. Bourbon's alcohol content takes that process a step further, breaking down the fibers even more while its hundreds of flavor notes enhance every bite. This combination is especially transformative for leaner, tougher cuts with less marbling, like flank steak.
Make cheaper cuts taste top shelf with a good bourbon marinade
The sweeter notes in bourbon, along with its gentle heat, make it a good match for flank steak, especially when paired with honey for a lacquered sheen and caramelized finish. The sugars in both encourage the Maillard reaction, creating that deep brown crust. If you like your meat a bit sweeter with a darker shade, go for brown sugar. Just remember to add a touch of acidity when using bourbon with either honey or brown sugar; it helps keep the flavors in check and cuts through the richness. A splash of vinegar or lime juice will do the trick. If you're grilling hanger steak, try adding soy sauce and fish sauce to pack a punch of umami, and Dijon for a little tang. The charred oak aging that gives bourbon its smoky vanilla notes works well with hanger steak's savory flavor.
For tougher cuts like shank, you can be a bit more generous with the bourbon. Its higher proof and concentrated flavors will help break down the muscle fibers and let the seasoning sink in beautifully. When it comes to the choice of whiskey for your marinade, it's worth picking from the best bourbons you can buy. Go for one you'd actually enjoy sipping. Wild Turkey and Buffalo Trace are both good bets, though even a bottle of Jim Beam will do the job if you'd rather save the fancier stuff for your glass.