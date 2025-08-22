Why Cheaper Beef Cuts Are Best For A Bourbon Marinade

Steaks slathered in a bourbon marinade bring an almost regal flourish to the table. Bourbon is more than just a bar cart star, and for plenty of reasons. But in the kitchen, its true charm lies in its wide-ranging flavor profile. The whiskey has hundreds of notes, including caramel and vanilla layered with a smoky, spiced sweetness. So, if you've got some nice bourbon tucked away in your minibar that you want to use in a marinade but don't want to stretch your monthly budget on pricier cuts of steak, you might be surprised to learn that a bourbon marinade actually works even better with cheaper cuts of beef. Bourbon can effortlessly bring a fork-tenderness to a flank steak, skirt steak, or a hanger steak in ways that an expensive cut of steak doesn't always need or get.

Why does a bourbon marinade work better for cheaper cuts? Because they often have a looser grain and more connective tissue, with a coarse, open texture. That open grain makes them ideal for marinating, allowing seasoning to sink into all those pockets and crevices. The grain refers to the direction of the muscle fibers in the meat, which is why cutting against the grain is generally recommended for tougher, and often more affordable, cuts of steak. It shortens the fibers into smaller segments, making the meat more tender. Bourbon's alcohol content takes that process a step further, breaking down the fibers even more while its hundreds of flavor notes enhance every bite. This combination is especially transformative for leaner, tougher cuts with less marbling, like flank steak.