10 New Trader Joe's Products To Stock Up On This September

The autumn rollout of new products is in full swing at stores and restaurants everywhere as August ends. It's an annual event that comes on the heels of Back To School shopping, when pumpkin spice replaces watermelon mojito as the flavor of the season. Starbucks' full fall menu is already back, and Trader Joe's best fall items are getting ready to arrive — with tons of new products to stock up on this September.

As with the month itself, Trader Joe's September new releases are inspired by early autumn and late summer, mixing tropical and fruity flavors with cinnamon and hazelnut-forward products. There are a few new heat-and-eat meals, some new fruit-based snacks, and a cold foam vanilla creamer that'll level up that morning cup of coffee. Fan favorites are coming back to the shelves, like Apple Cider Donuts (they're on our list of Trader Joe's desserts everyone should try) and the Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese. New finds are tucked all over the store, though, and we've rounded up ten new Trader Joe's products you just can't skip this September.