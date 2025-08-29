10 New Trader Joe's Products To Stock Up On This September
The autumn rollout of new products is in full swing at stores and restaurants everywhere as August ends. It's an annual event that comes on the heels of Back To School shopping, when pumpkin spice replaces watermelon mojito as the flavor of the season. Starbucks' full fall menu is already back, and Trader Joe's best fall items are getting ready to arrive — with tons of new products to stock up on this September.
As with the month itself, Trader Joe's September new releases are inspired by early autumn and late summer, mixing tropical and fruity flavors with cinnamon and hazelnut-forward products. There are a few new heat-and-eat meals, some new fruit-based snacks, and a cold foam vanilla creamer that'll level up that morning cup of coffee. Fan favorites are coming back to the shelves, like Apple Cider Donuts (they're on our list of Trader Joe's desserts everyone should try) and the Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese. New finds are tucked all over the store, though, and we've rounded up ten new Trader Joe's products you just can't skip this September.
3 Cheese Pasta with Eggplant
In the freezer section, pick up a bag or two of Trader Joe's 3 Cheese Pasta with Eggplant. It's hearty and easy to make, a welcome new addition made with penne pasta and béchamel sauce with mozzarella, grated cheeses, and provolone.
Freeze Dried Strawberry Pieces
These freeze dried nuggets of real strawberries are a perfect end of summer snack. Bold strawberry flavor is balanced out with an outer layer of creamy yogurt in these bite-sized treats. They're small enough that you can eat a few, and so delicious that just one isn't enough.
Baladi Egyptian Sourdough Pocket Bread
Baladi Egyptian Sourdough Pocket Bread is like a dense pita bread that works great for dipping, sandwiches, pizza, and more. They come in a packet of 5 pieces of bread for under $3 and are a great solution for weekday lunches and quick dinners.
Trader Joe's Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini
This ready-to-drink espresso martini has all the fall vibes. It's made with vodka and espresso and has with notes of vanilla, cinnamon, ginger, allspice, clove, and nutmeg. It's a lazy cocktail that perfectly ushers in autumn without the work of actually mixing up a drink.
Trader Joe's Mini Cinnamon Sugar Cookies
These tiny cookies are the perfect way to get in a sweet treat for around $1 and 280 calories per package. They're crispy, crunchy, and each small cookie is dusted with sugar and cinnamon.
Trader Joe's Ready to Use Espresso Coffee
Your morning coffee routine has never been easier, thanks to Trader Joe's new ready-to-drink bottled espresso. It's robust, strong, and you can use it in any espresso-based recipe just like you would a regular shot of espresso.
Trader Joe's Salted Maple Cold Foam Creamer
Just a month after Trader Joe's introduced its new Vanilla flavored Cold Foam Creamer, the store is doubling down with a fall-flavored variety. Look for the Salted Maple flavored Cold Foam Creamer for a sweet and salty experience that'll turn your coffee into a seasonal treat.
Crustless Peanut Butter & Strawberry Jam Sandwiches
These sandwiches are exactly what they sound like: a store-brand version of Uncrustables. They're round PB&J sandwiches that are individually wrapped, with fluffy bread surrounding layers of salted peanut butter and strawberry jam.
Hazelnut & Cocoa Filled Crepes
Hazelnut & Cocoa Filled Crepes are a perfect way to turn after-school snacks into a fancy affair. They have an elevated look and a light, sweet taste that pairs well with all sorts of fruit and chocolate garnishes.
Tropical Smoothie Blend
You don't have to take a break from smoothies just because summer is coming to a close, and Trader Joe's new Tropical Smoothie Fruit Blend is a great way to keep up the healthy practice. Mango, pineapple, and bananas are mixed with chunks of coconut cream in this blend.