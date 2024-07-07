Need A Nut-Free Substitute For Your Pesto? Try Pumpkin Seeds

Even if you're not a gardener, it's pretty easy to grow fresh basil. In fact, it's so easy that you can end up with a lot more fresh basil than you bargained for. But not to worry, because more fresh basil just means more pesto, and more pesto means more pizza, pasta, and antipasto. Traditionally the savory spread is made with pine nuts, however, which is off limits for anyone with a nut allergy. Even most store-bought pestos aren't allergy friendly, unfortunately, but at home you can easily swap out pumpkin seeds for pine nuts in any recipe you'd like. Not only will you get a perfectly passable pesto that's safe for most people, you can also save money on expensive pine nuts.

Pumpkin seeds have a similar texture and fat content as pine nuts, so they'll give you the same consistency in pesto. Just be sure to buy shelled pumpkin seeds, because all you need for pesto is the meat of the seed, and read the packaging carefully to avoid cross contamination.