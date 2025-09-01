Why You Should Always Salt Your Coffee Grounds Before Brewing

Coffee keeps us running, but when your morning cup of Joe starts to taste bitter, you may begin to rethink your wake-me-up breakfast beverage. But before you go switching to a matcha latte with almond milk or a skinny chai tea latte, you may want to break out the salt shaker. Just a little sprinkle of this sodium can transform a sharp cup of coffee into a smooth brew by simply adding a pinch to your coffee grounds before brewing.

Salt is a flavor enhancer, and when you add it to coffee grounds before you let your coffee percolate, it works its magic in a way your mouth can appreciate. Coffee is inherently a little bitter, but adding a long brew time, a fine ground, or an old and stale coffee to the mix, and it's a recipe for an overly bitter-tasting cup of coffee. A dash of salt is going to suppress the bitter taste when it hits your tongue. Instead of experiencing a sensation that makes you wince, those taste receptors encounter a sweetness that adds a whole new dimension to your morning giddy-up.