How To Use Your Pizza Oven For Restaurant-Quality Frozen Pizza

Frozen pizzas are perfect for when you don't feel like preparing an entire dish from scratch, even if you've already got your own pizza oven. However, the problem is that some frozen pizzas taste like they were frozen, making you wish you could've dedicated more time to the process. However, letting the frozen pizza thaw in the fridge can be the secret to taking your frozen pizzas up a notch.

A pizza oven works by using extremely high heat to quickly and evenly cook a pizza. For a fresh pizza, this is fine because it's not so cold that it cooks unevenly. However, if you try to throw a frozen pizza in a pizza oven, either the outside will cook and the inside won't be heated all the way, or the inside will be hot and the outside will burn. Thawing the frozen pizza beforehand allows the pizza oven to cook it more evenly, resulting in restaurant-quality pizza with no extra ingredients.

It's essential to let the pizza thaw in the fridge rather than on the counter. Leaving perishable foods on the counter for even 20 minutes can lead to bacterial growth, which can cause foodborne illness. To achieve the best result without risking your or your family's health, it's best to be patient and avoid this frozen pizza mistake at all costs.