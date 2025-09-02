Tenderize The Toughest Cuts Of Meat With A Popular Soda

Fizzy drinks aren't just for sipping during backyard cookouts: carbonated beverages like Coca-Cola work well as BBQ ingredients, serving as a tenderizer for tough cuts of meat. The science behind why soda works so well as a meat marinade comes down to the fact that it is a triple threat due to its high acidity, bubbles, and sugary flavor.

When it comes to Coca-Cola, this soda has it going on. Its flavor profile is dominated by vanilla and cinnamon, along with some type of citrus oil. Additionally, there may be traces of spices that make the taste unique, like nutmeg in Coke. It's a flavor bath that also tenderizes when you soak your meat in it.

How does it work? Its acidity comes into play when breaking down proteins without turning the meat into mush. Cola generally has a pH that hovers around 2.7. Vinegar's pH level is generally between 2 and 3, and the same goes for lemon juice. When you replace these acids with Cola, it will not only soften those connective tissues that make the meat tough in the first place, but it will also make each bite of meat nice and juicy. The carbonation helps with this process as well, while its sugar content helps create that beautiful caramelized crust that will make your protein even tastier.