The One Trader Joe's Cheese You Should Add To Your Charcuterie Board
Charcuterie boards have been the go-to appetizer spread for years, offering partygoers a variety of cured meats, delicious cheeses, and accouterments in a choose-your-own-adventure style of serving. Whether you are a charcuterie board veteran or you are finally ready to try your hand at the popular trend, Trader Joe's is your best bet for gathering the necessary supplies. The artisanal grocer even has an entire section dedicated to fancy cheeses that are practically begging to be presented on a slab of wood.
Possibly one of the only downsides to this special cheese section of Trader Joe's is that the options are overwhelming. Oftentimes, your next favorite cheese may go by unnoticed next to all of the flashy popular choices. While searching for the star of your next charcuterie board at Trader Joe's, don't make the mistake of passing over the Trader Joe's Cheddar Cheese with Caramelized Onions. This underrated cheese is a sneaky gem hidden behind the brie bites and honey goat cheese. Before you turn your nose up at the idea of onions mixed into your cheese block, hear us out. The blend of sweet and savory flavors puts TJ's popular Unexpected Cheddar to shame. And let it be known that this radical statement is coming from a certified onion hater — that is just how good this cheese is.
Even people who hate onions love this cheese
When it is your turn to host the friend group's monthly dinner party or you are hoping to impress your in-laws with a nice spread, reach for the Trader Joe's Cheddar Cheese with Caramelized Onions. According to the product description on Trader Joe's website, this cheese derives from cow's milk collected on English farmlands. It is described as a "beautiful, full-bodied farmhouse Cheddar... [blended with] caramelized onion marmalade." At $9.99 per pound, it may seem like a bit of a splurge, but we promise it will be well-discussed at your next get-together.
One of my favorite elements of this soft white cheddar is how subtle yet distinct the onion flavor emerges from the creamy cheese. A well-designed charcuterie board is all about balance, which is why the caramelized onion cheddar works so well. The sweet and acidic flavors from the onion jam pair beautifully with sweet items such as fruit, nuts, and jellies. The sharper flavors present in the white cheddar are the perfect addition to enjoy with veggies, crackers, or whatever cured meat you are hoping to fold into roses. From personal experience, this writer can guarantee that all of your guests will ask you about this cheese. Those on the anti-onion train will be shocked that they enjoyed it so much considering its contents, while those who add extra onions to everything will be surprised they didn't catch on sooner.
This cheese packs a burst of flavor you didn't know you were missing
While this cheese is certainly less talked about than some of the cheeses gracing Trader Joe's shelves, we are far from the only ones who have heard about the Cheddar Cheese with Caramelized Onions. One TikToker who has gained serious traction for trying every single cheese that Trader Joe's has to offer did a first-time taste test of this underrated gem on camera. After one bite they stated it might be their new favorite cheese, scoring it a 10/10.
One commenter claimed that the cheese has a life outside of charcuterie boards, sharing that they used the caramelized onion cheese along with some bacon jam and a few extra caramelized onions to make a delicious stuffed burger. Another user was shocked that the cheese does not have more loyal fans, claiming that it is their go-to for grilled cheeses. In addition to being soft and crumbly as a block, the Cheddar Cheese with Caramelized Onions has a low melting point and retains its flavor beautifully when heated (Via Trader Joe's). Versatile both on and off the charcuterie board, you might want to add this Trader Joe's cheese to your shopping list.