The One Trader Joe's Cheese You Should Add To Your Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie boards have been the go-to appetizer spread for years, offering partygoers a variety of cured meats, delicious cheeses, and accouterments in a choose-your-own-adventure style of serving. Whether you are a charcuterie board veteran or you are finally ready to try your hand at the popular trend, Trader Joe's is your best bet for gathering the necessary supplies. The artisanal grocer even has an entire section dedicated to fancy cheeses that are practically begging to be presented on a slab of wood.

Possibly one of the only downsides to this special cheese section of Trader Joe's is that the options are overwhelming. Oftentimes, your next favorite cheese may go by unnoticed next to all of the flashy popular choices. While searching for the star of your next charcuterie board at Trader Joe's, don't make the mistake of passing over the Trader Joe's Cheddar Cheese with Caramelized Onions. This underrated cheese is a sneaky gem hidden behind the brie bites and honey goat cheese. Before you turn your nose up at the idea of onions mixed into your cheese block, hear us out. The blend of sweet and savory flavors puts TJ's popular Unexpected Cheddar to shame. And let it be known that this radical statement is coming from a certified onion hater — that is just how good this cheese is.