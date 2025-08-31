The Unexpected Chain Restaurant That Serves All-Day Breakfast

Hungry for a great meal? The Cheesecake Factory is known for its giant plates of food and equally giant menu. It's a place where you can get almost every dish you can imagine — from green chile chicken enchiladas to Korean fried chicken and shepherd's pie. In fact, it has such a large menu that it can be overwhelming, so if it's your first time, it's helpful to read up on some rules to know before you go to a Cheesecake Factory. With all of that said, of course, it's also the place to go if you're looking for breakfast outside of standard breakfast-serving hours, as the Cheesecake Factory offers it all day long.

The eggs and omelettes menu is available all day, offering all the standard breakfast plates full of eggs, sausages, and bread. Unfortunately, you are unable to order off the weekend brunch menu except for Saturday and Sunday before 2:00 pm, so you may have to make those delicious Cheesecake Factory cinnamon roll pancake at home if you're looking to have it on a weekday afternoon. However, you won't be wanting for delicious options regardless.