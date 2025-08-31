The Unexpected Chain Restaurant That Serves All-Day Breakfast
Hungry for a great meal? The Cheesecake Factory is known for its giant plates of food and equally giant menu. It's a place where you can get almost every dish you can imagine — from green chile chicken enchiladas to Korean fried chicken and shepherd's pie. In fact, it has such a large menu that it can be overwhelming, so if it's your first time, it's helpful to read up on some rules to know before you go to a Cheesecake Factory. With all of that said, of course, it's also the place to go if you're looking for breakfast outside of standard breakfast-serving hours, as the Cheesecake Factory offers it all day long.
The eggs and omelettes menu is available all day, offering all the standard breakfast plates full of eggs, sausages, and bread. Unfortunately, you are unable to order off the weekend brunch menu except for Saturday and Sunday before 2:00 pm, so you may have to make those delicious Cheesecake Factory cinnamon roll pancake at home if you're looking to have it on a weekday afternoon. However, you won't be wanting for delicious options regardless.
What makes Cheesecake Factory's all-day breakfast so exciting
There are plenty of chain restaurants that offer all-day breakfast, so what's so exciting about getting an omelet from the Cheesecake Factory for dinner? Most other restaurants that have no end to their breakfast hours are fast food or are more focused on breakfast, like IHOP or Waffle House. At the Cheesecake Factory, you and your friends don't all have to agree on fried eggs for lunch; your dining partners are free to get what they want, making everyone happy.
Another exciting possibility when getting grilled steak and eggs at night at the Cheesecake Factory is that you can start your meal off with avocado eggrolls or fried macaroni and cheese, too. There are no rules. You can even follow up your California Omelette with one of the many cheesecakes. If you have trouble narrowing it down, however, here's our ranking of cheesecakes from the Cheesecake Factory, so you can grab the perfect one. You're going to have a hard time finding this level of breakfast-y mixing and matching at a Starbucks or Dunkin' Donuts.