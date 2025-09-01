How To Tell If Your Peanut Butter Has Expired

Peanut butter and jelly, peanut butter cookies, and peanut butter and pickle sandwiches all use one simple ingredient as a base: peanut butter. This creamy, sometimes crunchy, nutty-tasting spread is a favorite among young and old. It's good to know that the shelf life of this pantry staple is exceptionally long, but how can you tell once it's no longer safe to consume? The most obvious indicators that this spread is past its prime involves using your senses. Peanut butter can go rancid due to its high fat content. When this happens, you will notice it is not pliable, it appears darker in color, the taste may be bitter, and the smell may be a little funky or sour.

Can you still use it? Rancid peanut butter is not delicious to eat and may cause you tummy issues. Sadly, it should be discarded. But knowing your peanut butter can go bad, it begs the question: How long can a jar sit unopened in your cabinet before you need to worry? Thanks to stabilizers, a jar of commercially produced peanut butter — think Jif and Skippy — can keep for six to nine months tucked away on a shelf if it has not been opened. But, if you crack open a jar, you will want to use it up within two to three months, especially if you don't refrigerate it. Storing it in the fridge can extend the life of an opened jar of peanut butter to anywhere between six and nine months.