What Brand Is Behind Costco's Kirkland Maple Syrup?
Maple syrup, especially that of the Canadian variety, is a valuable commodity. It is so coveted that in 2016, thieves made off with 5,000 gallons of Costco's Kirkland maple syrup. Of course, if you consider who makes Costco's version of this sweet staple, it all adds up. The makers of the members-only warehouse version of this sticky, amber goodness are none other than Canadian maple syrup suppliers Citadelle and Lantic Maple (formerly The Maple Treat Corporation). These two producers fill the flip cap plastic jugs with the Kirkland Signature label slapped across it that has us flashing our regular and executive membership cards to purchase them.
Lantic Maple is a subsidiary of Lantic. With headquarters in Montreal, Lantic is the biggest sugar producer in the country. The syrup they produce is 100% natural and free of added chemicals. Also a Quebec corporation, Citadelle has been producing maple syrup since 1925. In addition to its storied longevity, its quality is unparalleled. Both suppliers' maple syrups are considered Grade A Amber, meaning you are not only buying this commodity in bulk, but Costco's Kirkland maple syrup is unexpectedly high quality. However, Costco isn't the only retailer to benefit from these companies.
Costco relies on Canadian maple syrup
The Great White North is home to most of the world's maple syrup production. According to the Canadian government, Quebec produces 90% of Canada's maple syrup production, and the United States imports more than 60% of Canada's maple products. So, Costco isn't the only retailer these companies are supplying. But what makes Costco's syrup so good? There are several factors this goopy, gluggy liquid must meet to get the highest rating. Per the USDA, a Grade A syrup has to be uniform in color and clarity. The flavor and smell must scream maple, and it cannot be more than 68.9% solids content by weight.
On top of getting a quality product, it pays to pick up maple syrup at Costco. For a jug filled with 33.8 fluid ounces of this Grade A Amber, members only need to pay $14.99 at the time of writing. This same quality and quantity would definitely cost more with another vendor. Amazon sells Hidden Springs Maple Organic Vermont Maple Syrup, which is also Grade A Amber, in a 32-ounce jug for $22.95, which is both more money and less syrup. So, if you are looking for premium maple flavor to drizzle over your short stack for a fraction of the cost of what supermarkets and online retailers charge, consider getting your next bottle of syrup from Costco.