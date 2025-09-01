What Brand Is Behind Costco's Kirkland Maple Syrup?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Maple syrup, especially that of the Canadian variety, is a valuable commodity. It is so coveted that in 2016, thieves made off with 5,000 gallons of Costco's Kirkland maple syrup. Of course, if you consider who makes Costco's version of this sweet staple, it all adds up. The makers of the members-only warehouse version of this sticky, amber goodness are none other than Canadian maple syrup suppliers Citadelle and Lantic Maple (formerly The Maple Treat Corporation). These two producers fill the flip cap plastic jugs with the Kirkland Signature label slapped across it that has us flashing our regular and executive membership cards to purchase them.

Lantic Maple is a subsidiary of Lantic. With headquarters in Montreal, Lantic is the biggest sugar producer in the country. The syrup they produce is 100% natural and free of added chemicals. Also a Quebec corporation, Citadelle has been producing maple syrup since 1925. In addition to its storied longevity, its quality is unparalleled. Both suppliers' maple syrups are considered Grade A Amber, meaning you are not only buying this commodity in bulk, but Costco's Kirkland maple syrup is unexpectedly high quality. However, Costco isn't the only retailer to benefit from these companies.