Joseph Quinn's Favorite Sandwich Is A Diner Classic
Sometimes, actors and their co-stars play games that reveal interesting tidbits about each other, and during a Vanity Fair trivia game featured on TikTok, cast members of the superhero movie "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" tried to guess British actor Joseph Quinn's go-to sandwich. Quinn, who has also appeared on "Stranger Things" and "Game of Thrones," asked Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "What's my idea of a perfect sandwich?" Pascal got it right on the money with his first guess: a classic club sandwich, the kind you can find at any greasy spoon or roadside diner.
Pascal quipped with his fun-loving playfulness, "You had club sandwiches following us around in Europe. I didn't even know they were yours — I was eating them up!" He further explained, "We'd come back into the green room and there'd be this fresh club sandwich, and I'd be like, 'What's this about?' Then I found out they were his."
Moss-Bachrach took his turn, saying, "Your perfect sandwich is three David bars. And a glass of beer." And Kirby was the least sure of her answer, offering, "I think maybe it is like a salt beef thing. A steak sandwich?" But in the end, Pascal was proclaimed correct, prompting him to make finger guns and shooting sounds in celebration.
What ingredients do you need?
The club sandwich was supposedly invented in New York at the Union Club. This is an exclusive social club in New York City, hence the sandwich's name. It quickly became fashionable to be seen eating it at restaurants and hotels or to make it at home. It's easy to assemble and substantial enough to keep a tummy full. No wonder the "Fantastic Four" actor liked having them in the green room.
What was on Joseph Quinn's club sandwich? The details didn't come up during their conversation; however, the sandwich generally consists of three slices of bread that have been toasted and stacked with layers of turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and a smear of mayo. The sandwich can be transformed into something fancy with additions like guacamole, pesto, ham, cheese, a drizzle of oil, or a shake of herbs and spices. If Pedro Pascal and Quinn have you jonesing for a club sandwich and you really want to make it pop, you might want to check out Daily Meal's chef-approved tips for the best club sandwich.