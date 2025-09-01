Joseph Quinn's Favorite Sandwich Is A Diner Classic

Sometimes, actors and their co-stars play games that reveal interesting tidbits about each other, and during a Vanity Fair trivia game featured on TikTok, cast members of the superhero movie "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" tried to guess British actor Joseph Quinn's go-to sandwich. Quinn, who has also appeared on "Stranger Things" and "Game of Thrones," asked Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "What's my idea of a perfect sandwich?" Pascal got it right on the money with his first guess: a classic club sandwich, the kind you can find at any greasy spoon or roadside diner.

Pascal quipped with his fun-loving playfulness, "You had club sandwiches following us around in Europe. I didn't even know they were yours — I was eating them up!" He further explained, "We'd come back into the green room and there'd be this fresh club sandwich, and I'd be like, 'What's this about?' Then I found out they were his."

Moss-Bachrach took his turn, saying, "Your perfect sandwich is three David bars. And a glass of beer." And Kirby was the least sure of her answer, offering, "I think maybe it is like a salt beef thing. A steak sandwich?" But in the end, Pascal was proclaimed correct, prompting him to make finger guns and shooting sounds in celebration.