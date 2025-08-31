Recreate Texas Roadhouse's Grilled Salmon At Home With This 3-Ingredient Butter

Texas Roadhouse may be known for its steak — to the point that we tried and ranked every steak on the Texas Roadhouse menu — but they also have other delicious entrees to choose from, including the grilled salmon. The grilled salmon plate features a Norwegian salmon filet that the restaurant chain claims is grilled to perfection, but the fish is really brought to life thanks to the addition of one tasty condiment: the lemon pepper butter. According to the Texas Roadhouse website, the lemon pepper butter is meant to complement the grilled salmon by highlighting the fish's flavors while also adding a bit of extra freshness to the dish.

After trying the dish, you may be itching to recreate it — or, at least, recreate the tasty lemon pepper butter. And luckily, all you need is three ingredients to do so — as in, the three ingredients in the name: lemon, pepper, and butter. For the butter, you can use store-bought or homemade — and, if you want to make your own, you can use your food processor to make the process of making homemade butter effortless. Just make sure that the butter is both unsalted and at room temperature. For the lemon element, you can use both the juice and the zest so that there is plenty of citrusy flavor.

The result is a tasty, unique butter that is fresh and zesty, with a hint of pungent peppery flavor. You can spread it over your own homemade grilled salmon or other fish dishes. It would also taste delicious atop a steak or pair it with homemade buttermilk biscuits.