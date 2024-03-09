Your Food Processor Is The Key To Effortless Homemade Butter

The first step to making butter from scratch is to procure the highest quality cream. The better the cream, the better the butter, as it is the main (and often only) ingredient. Pour this cream into a food processor and whizz it for at least three minutes. The cream will gradually separate during the processing; stop the machine when chunks of butter form. Strain the butter solids from the liquid into separate bowls. This liquid is buttermilk, so keep it for another use (it can last in the fridge for up to two weeks).

Add ½ cup of ice water to the butter solids and stir them together using a large spoon or spatula. Drain off the water and add another ½ cup of ice water, stirring and draining again. This process "rinses" the butter solids, so continue until the water is clear. Continue either by hand or with the food processor. If using the food processor, wipe out the bowl and blades, return the rinsed butter solids to the bowl, and process until they form a ball. Then place this lump of butter in a cheesecloth or clean dish towel and wring out as much liquid as you can. This helps it last longer and improves its texture. Place the butter into a container, then store it in the fridge for up to three weeks or nine months in the freezer.