The One Cooking Tip That'll Make Or Break Your Zucchini

Zucchini is an excellent warm-weather vegetable that can be a great addition to an omelette, casserole, or kebab or simply eaten on its own. However, it can be easy to cook a zucchini incorrectly, leading to something mushy and unpleasant. The secret to ensuring the best results is a relatively simple one but that's easy to overlook: high heat.

Regardless of where you choose to cook your zucchini, it's crucial to get the temperature right. Turn your heat on high, regardless of whether you're cooking on a stovetop or grill, because zucchini will sear similar to a steak. The key difference is that steaks should be moved to cooler temperatures once seared, whereas zucchini should be kept on high until it's finished cooking. Just be sure to follow our tip on how to avoid soggy zucchini and chop them a bit larger to prevent overcooking them when using high temperatures.

Don't simply throw the zucchini into an oiled pan or on the grill plain, though. Extra seasoning can help you get the most out of the great natural flavor of these vegetables. Salt and pepper should suffice, but if you've got other seasonings like garlic or onion powder, you won't regret giving the zucchini a quick sprinkle before or during the cooking process. Herbs like oregano, thyme, or basil can add plenty of dimension to the vegetable when added to the pan while it cooks.