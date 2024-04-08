The Easiest Way To Freeze Zucchini

The humble zucchini might be one of the most versatile veggies in the kitchen. You can fry, bake, grill, or steam it, mix it into cookie dough, or add it to relishes. Plus, it's just perfect for zoodles and other light meals. Perhaps the only downside is its short shelf-life. This beloved vegetable doesn't last longer than a week in the fridge, so you need to use it up fast.

One solution is to freeze zucchini. But before you do, it's best to blanch it first. Blanching will help preserve its color, flavor, and texture while killing potentially harmful bacteria. Freezing, though, will extend its shelf-life to 10 months.

First, decide how you want to freeze the zucchini. You might grate it beforehand if you plan to use it in baked dishes, veggie burgers, or pesto, or cut it into slices so you can later add them to soups, stews, and casseroles. Shredded zucchini should be steam-blanched, whereas zucchini slices can be blanched in water before freezing.