Frozen Hashbrowns Are Your Easy Hack For More Filling Soup

Soup is a great way to add some healthy calories to your day, along with protein and other valuable nutrients. However, given that soup is generally a liquid-based meal, it's not always the most filling option. Luckily, if you've got hashbrowns in the freezer, you can use them to add some substance to your soups.

You might never think to do this with hashbrowns, but adding them to a soup can have many different benefits. First, the texture will be improved because the starch from the potatoes may seep into the broth, creating a thicker soup overall. This will benefit a chowder or something that already contains potatoes, but be careful not to add too much, as this can overload it with starch. That thickness will also help you to feel fuller when you're finished eating.

The flavor of your soups will also be greatly improved with the addition of frozen hashbrowns. Not only will you get some of the oils that were present prior to freezing, but you'll also get much of the seasonings and saltiness that they offer. If you choose to heat and season them before adding them, reheating the hashbrowns in an air fryer will give you an extra bite and crunch that's often lacking in a soup.