Always Pay Extra Attention To This When Baking With Cast Iron

They say timing is everything, and this is particularly true when baking with cast iron, which is often lauded for its ability to retain heat. Once the iron gets hot, it stays hot. This is its superpower and why it browns foods like no other cookware. Cast iron also has longevity — the pan you are using may have been used by your mother or grandmother. The thing to know, however, is that if you are using your cast iron to make skillet pizzas, a traditional chocolate chip cookie, a favorite casserole, or even cast-iron jalapeño cornbread, you will probably need to adjust the cooking time, or at the very least, keep a close eye on your dish.

You can expect your baked goods and foods to brown a little more quickly when using cast iron, but get ready to do a little guesswork. Treat baking times more as guidelines rather than as steadfast rules, and try adjusting cooking times by 5-minute intervals until you get good results. Also recognize that in general, no two cast iron pans are going to heat the food in the same manner, as their shape and size also affect the cooking process.