Always Pay Extra Attention To This When Baking With Cast Iron
They say timing is everything, and this is particularly true when baking with cast iron, which is often lauded for its ability to retain heat. Once the iron gets hot, it stays hot. This is its superpower and why it browns foods like no other cookware. Cast iron also has longevity — the pan you are using may have been used by your mother or grandmother. The thing to know, however, is that if you are using your cast iron to make skillet pizzas, a traditional chocolate chip cookie, a favorite casserole, or even cast-iron jalapeño cornbread, you will probably need to adjust the cooking time, or at the very least, keep a close eye on your dish.
You can expect your baked goods and foods to brown a little more quickly when using cast iron, but get ready to do a little guesswork. Treat baking times more as guidelines rather than as steadfast rules, and try adjusting cooking times by 5-minute intervals until you get good results. Also recognize that in general, no two cast iron pans are going to heat the food in the same manner, as their shape and size also affect the cooking process.
Tips to get the most out of baking with your cast iron pan
If you plan to bake in your cast iron pans, here are a few other tips and tricks you should consider for optimal results. First, make certain you coat the sides and crevices of the pan with butter or oil so your food doesn't stick. Using a pastry brush can help ensure you don't miss any critical spots. You should also give the pan a dusting of flour for double assurance that no bits stick.
It is important to remember that with cast iron, you should let it preheat before you pour most mixtures and doughs into it. Not preheating your cast iron is a mistake that many people make that you want to avoid, or the sides will cook more quickly than the rest of your dish. Preheating, on the other hand, will produce crispier edges and bottoms with a soft, moist center. If a softer crust is what you're after, however, you can go ahead and add your food contents to a cool pan. In all, respect your cast iron by mastering your cooking time and avoiding common pitfalls — this will help you achieve delicious baking results that are also easy to clean up.