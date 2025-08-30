The Sweet And Spicy Kirkland Snack Redditors Call 'Unreal'

Costco is a wonderful place for picking up all sorts of tasty snacks. The variety can be overwhelming, the sizes are immense, and the prices are reasonable, making for the perfect snacking paradise. However, one bag more than any is a smash hit amongst users on Reddit: the Kirkland Sweet Heat Snack Mix.

The mix isn't entirely unheard of among snack bags, especially the variety mixes with different nuts and crackers. It has seasoned almonds, cashews, and honey-glazed pecans, but also honey-roasted sesame sticks, corn nuggets, and BBQ-flavored cracker-coated almonds. If that sounds impressive, it's because it is. Consider this bag a must-have Kirkland item you should always grab at Costco.

Take it from Reddit, where users on multiple threads of the Costco subreddit are raving about the mix. One Reddit post mentioned that the user felt compelled to call Costco to compliment them after receiving a sample at the store, and people certainly agree. A user jokingly replied that the snack mix is almost too dangerous to keep in the house, and that their main reason for going into work sometimes is that their office too stocks these mixes. Another said that "one bag is never enough to last until the next Costco run." Talk about some passionate snack-enthusiasts.