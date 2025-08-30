The Sweet And Spicy Kirkland Snack Redditors Call 'Unreal'
Costco is a wonderful place for picking up all sorts of tasty snacks. The variety can be overwhelming, the sizes are immense, and the prices are reasonable, making for the perfect snacking paradise. However, one bag more than any is a smash hit amongst users on Reddit: the Kirkland Sweet Heat Snack Mix.
The mix isn't entirely unheard of among snack bags, especially the variety mixes with different nuts and crackers. It has seasoned almonds, cashews, and honey-glazed pecans, but also honey-roasted sesame sticks, corn nuggets, and BBQ-flavored cracker-coated almonds. If that sounds impressive, it's because it is. Consider this bag a must-have Kirkland item you should always grab at Costco.
Take it from Reddit, where users on multiple threads of the Costco subreddit are raving about the mix. One Reddit post mentioned that the user felt compelled to call Costco to compliment them after receiving a sample at the store, and people certainly agree. A user jokingly replied that the snack mix is almost too dangerous to keep in the house, and that their main reason for going into work sometimes is that their office too stocks these mixes. Another said that "one bag is never enough to last until the next Costco run." Talk about some passionate snack-enthusiasts.
What makes the Kirkland Sweet Heat Snack Mix so irresistible?
There are plenty of reasons why the Sweet Heat Snack Mix is getting so much attention online. Firstly, the variety of nuts in the bag ensures that no handful is the same. It's even got two kinds of almonds, bringing some extra variety to the same nut in the bag. The flavors complement each other perfectly, with a hint of honey, a touch of BBQ, and a kick that comes from being seasoned with habanero chili pepper powder.
Out of all the ingredients, the honey-roasted sesame sticks stand out among the discourse. After all, sesame sticks are one of the four snacks you should always bring on a hike. One user on a Reddit post described them as being "unreal," saying that they wished Costco sold a bag of exclusively those. The original poster echoed that sentiment, while another user said they wanted a bag of exclusively the seasoned, honey-glazed pecans. With so many winning ingredients in one bag, this mix is a must-try Costco food item you'll wish you knew about sooner.
A different post on the Reddit forum by a lover of the snack mix described the bag as a "masterpiece of food science." They cite the variety of flavors, textures, and shapes as being the reason for their claim, and there was plenty of agreement in the replies. Someone mentioned that they can't buy them because they'll eat half the bag in one sitting. Fans also say that it's a must-have for any trip, adding that the snack mix is a necessary addition to a carry-on bag. The Kirkland Sweet Heat Snack Mix is truly a hit among fans.