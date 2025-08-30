Does Trader Joe's Sell Grass-Fed Beef?
Demand for grass-fed and premium-label beef has been on the rise due to many of the benefits grass-fed beef provides, and there are no signs of that slowing. PR Newswire shared that this sector of the meat market experienced a year-over-year growth of 4.7% from 2022 to 2023, and it's expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of more than 4.9% from 2025 to 2029. Keeping up with demand is important for grocers, and you'll be happy to find a handful of grass-fed beef products in the meat department of Trader Joe's.
While it varies by store, the grass-fed beef products at Trader Joe's include organic top sirloin steak, tenderloin steak, boneless New York strip steak, and boneless ribeye steak. All four of these options are cut from Angus cattle, feature the USDA Organic stamp, are free of antibiotics and artificial growth hormones, and come in black, vacuum-sealed containers. They are also some of the top beef products from Trader Joe's you should consider. On top of that, Trader Joe's has ground beef that comes from cattle that are allowed to graze open pastures and feed on the natural grasses and other vegetation. The product is also marked with the organic label and does not have antibiotics or added hormones.
The grass-fed label and where Trader Joe's gets its beef
When you're buying beef products with "grass-fed" on the label, there are a few things to keep in mind. The first key aspect is that the cattle must be fed grass and forage for their entire lives after weaning, before which they can be fed milk — which are guidelines set by the USDA. This diet can also include cereal grain crops in their original state, but cannot include grain or grain byproducts. Additionally, the cattle must have ongoing access to grazing in a pasture throughout the growing season. The second key aspect is that the USDA inspects beef and other meat products that contain such a special claim, and the producer must prove and get approval to have the label.
Trader Joe's strongly believes in providing the best products at the best prices, so the company works hard to bargain for the best prices directly from suppliers when possible. When it comes to its grass-fed steak selection, the grocer has partnerships with more than 2,000 family farms located across the United States.
It doesn't just partner with large farms either — some of them only nurture about a dozen cattle at a time. No matter how big or small the farm is, every one of them is dedicated to raising their herds on an exclusive diet that adheres to the USDA's guidelines. Since the resulting cuts of steak have great marbling and tender texture and come at a premium price, it's helpful to learn the proper way to cook grass-fed beef without ruining it.