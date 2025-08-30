Does Trader Joe's Sell Grass-Fed Beef?

When you're buying beef products with "grass-fed" on the label, there are a few things to keep in mind. The first key aspect is that the cattle must be fed grass and forage for their entire lives after weaning, before which they can be fed milk — which are guidelines set by the USDA. This diet can also include cereal grain crops in their original state, but cannot include grain or grain byproducts. Additionally, the cattle must have ongoing access to grazing in a pasture throughout the growing season. The second key aspect is that the USDA inspects beef and other meat products that contain such a special claim, and the producer must prove and get approval to have the label.

Trader Joe's strongly believes in providing the best products at the best prices, so the company works hard to bargain for the best prices directly from suppliers when possible. When it comes to its grass-fed steak selection, the grocer has partnerships with more than 2,000 family farms located across the United States.

It doesn't just partner with large farms either — some of them only nurture about a dozen cattle at a time. No matter how big or small the farm is, every one of them is dedicated to raising their herds on an exclusive diet that adheres to the USDA's guidelines. Since the resulting cuts of steak have great marbling and tender texture and come at a premium price, it's helpful to learn the proper way to cook grass-fed beef without ruining it.