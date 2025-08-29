How Ina Garten Achieves A Perfect Grilled Steak Every Time (And You Can Too)

Ina Garten may be the Barefoot Contessa, but even she isn't immune to worrying about messing up her steaks on the grill. Grilling can be a challenge for a lot of people, with the potential for overcooking or undercooking always looming. She credits her method to one of the owners of Lobel's of New York, who she claims explained how to properly cook a steak without fail. Following her steps, it's easy to cook your steaks just right every time.

In an Instagram Reel, Garten demonstrated how she manages to perfectly cook her steaks without fear of ruining the cuts of beef. Firstly, she buys one-and-a-half-inch thick New York strips, ensuring consistent timing. Next, she follows one of the key tips for grilling with charcoal: She makes sure that the grill is properly heated, with one half filled with hot charcoal and the other half empty. This creates two zones, one hot and one cold, for different types of cooking.

When it's time to put the steaks on the grill, she sears them on the hot part for two minutes per side, before moving them to the cool part to cook with the lid on. She says that for rare steaks, the right time is eight minutes, while medium rare should stay for two more minutes. Afterward, she covers them in foil to rest for 10 minutes before slicing and serving them.