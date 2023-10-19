The Extra Ingredient That Will Make Your Blueberry Pie A Fall Favorite

Nothing screams fall quite like a freshly baked pie. While apple and pumpkin varieties might get the most attention, berries deserve their fair share of love, too. Blueberries in particular, make a delicious, juicy pie you'll want to enjoy all season long. Similarly, vanilla extract is often called for in baking, but there's another flavoring that will take your dessert to a whole new autumnal level, and it's actually made from almonds. By adding a small splash of almond extract, your next classic blueberry pie recipe could easily become your new favorite for fall.

Maybe you're on the fence about giving blueberry pie another chance after having it turn out lackluster in the past. Perhaps it just wasn't as mouthwatering as your usual apple pie. In that case, it's time to give this secret ingredient the chance to show you what was missing. Need cold hard facts? Heed the advice of the flavor analysts over at Foodpairing, who refer to "the herbal notes of a blueberry's peel," including a certain maltiness that is a great match for almonds.