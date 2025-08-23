The Only Recap Of Buca Di Beppo's Downfall You Need

Known for its big portions and even bigger personality, Buca di Beppo has been a staple of American (or Italian-American, depending on how you see it) dining since 1993. That's when founder Phil Roberts opened his first location in the basement of a Minneapolis apartment building, with no idea that it would someday become a household name.

As an homage to the Northeast red sauce joints he loved, Roberts filled his Midwestern restaurant with an eclectic assortment of decorations meant to evoke nostalgia, whimsy, and a good laugh: Strings of Christmas lights swung over tacky velvet paintings, while black-and-white photos of boxers eating spaghetti hung behind a bust of the pope. And the food was equally over the top, served family style on generous platters, most often covered in melted mozzarella and housemade marinara. Guests loved it all, and Buca di Beppo was an instant hit.

By 1999, business was booming. There were Buca di Beppo locations across the country, many with a line out the door, and celebrity endorsements. When the restaurant chain went public, its stock prices surged. But, beneath the Chianti-fueled celebrations, trouble was brewing. Over the next two decades, the company would be hit with a series of scandals, leaving it especially vulnerable to the challenges all restaurants faced in 2020.

From prison sentences to bankruptcy to coming back from the brink, the history of Buca di Beppo is as long and winding as spaghetti. Pull up a seat, and let's dig in.