Why You Shouldn't Judge A Fine Bourbon By Its Neck Pour

The idea of judging bourbon by its neck pour has gained traction in recent years, thanks in part to social media. But now we know why that first splash can taste a little off and why it's no measure of the bottle's true quality. In short, never judge a bourbon by its neck pour. So, what should you look for instead? If you ask a bourbon steward, the first thing they'll point you toward is color. A darker hue typically signals a long aging of the bourbon in the barrel, often translating to a layered, more concentrated flavor. It's also a sign of less dilution. A paler hue, on the other hand, can suggest higher water content and lower alcohol. The next telling sign of the quality of bourbon is the legs, what is also known as tears. After swirling bourbon in a glass, you'll see droplets slowly slide down the inside. These are the legs of the liquor, and the closer they cling together — and the longer they take to trail back down — the more complex, full-bodied, and strong the whiskey is likely to be.

Smell can be just as revealing as sight when it comes to bourbon. A well-made bourbon can carry hundreds of distinct aroma notes, often layered with a tapestry of warm spices. When nosing bourbon, there are two thumb rules you should follow. First, keep your mouth slightly open to let the aromas flow more freely, and try not to have any kind of perfume (including lip balms) on your body; it will only cloud your senses. No matter the complexity, there are a couple of non-negotiables. Any decent bourbon should carry the unmistakable scents of caramel, vanilla, and, of course, oak. If those classic notes are missing, it's a sign that something's off.