The Kirkland Ingredient Billie Eilish Uses In Her Favorite Vegan Cookies
When Billie Eilish makes cookies, everyone wants the recipe, and her peanut butter chocolate chip cookies that she shared back in 2021 are still being talked about. Maybe it's because these vegan sweets use an ingredient that Eilish gets at Costco. The "Ocean's Eyes" artist revealed she uses Costco's Kirkland Signature organic peanut butter, and, per People, she noted in an Instagram story: "(fyi this is my FAVORITE PEANUT BUTTER IN THE WORLD so I always use this for everything)."
Costco's store brand definitely has a following, and its peanut butter is one of the Kirkland Signature products every baker needs. Made with 100% dry roasted Valencia peanuts, this creamy peanut butter, sprinkled with sea salt, comes in a 28-ounce jar, but since it's sold at Costco, you get a pair of them. Its USDA organic and kosher. It's minimal ingredients, smooth texture, and yummy taste make it a go-to for any peanut butter cookie recipe or other baked goods.
You get to control the sugar
Costco's Kirkland Signature brand peanut butter is not going to be as sweet as other peanut butters because there's no added sugar. This allows you to control just how sweet you want your baked goods to taste. But there is a natural sweetness to it thanks to those Valencia peanuts, which are primarily grown in New Mexico and Texas. They have three, sometimes more, kernels in the shell. They are a go-to for natural varieties of this nut butter. Other peanut butters rely on the runner peanut, which is medium in size and is optimal for an even roast to produce a reliable consistency.
If you are making Billie Eilish's peanut butter chocolate chip cookies, she keeps them vegan by grinding oats into a flour. She noted in her IG story, "These cookies are fully vegan and GF and AMAZING so the flour is literally just oats blended up and they work perfectly." Of course, cookies are just one thing you can make with your Costco brand spread. Check out Daily Meal's 8 sweet and savory things to make with peanut butter the next time you head to the members-only warehouse and need to use up your haul.