Costco's Kirkland Signature brand peanut butter is not going to be as sweet as other peanut butters because there's no added sugar. This allows you to control just how sweet you want your baked goods to taste. But there is a natural sweetness to it thanks to those Valencia peanuts, which are primarily grown in New Mexico and Texas. They have three, sometimes more, kernels in the shell. They are a go-to for natural varieties of this nut butter. Other peanut butters rely on the runner peanut, which is medium in size and is optimal for an even roast to produce a reliable consistency.

If you are making Billie Eilish's peanut butter chocolate chip cookies, she keeps them vegan by grinding oats into a flour. She noted in her IG story, "These cookies are fully vegan and GF and AMAZING so the flour is literally just oats blended up and they work perfectly."