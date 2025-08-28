This 3-Ingredient Texas Cocktail Is Made For Sipping In Hot Weather
If you're someone who is always looking for easy and delicious cocktails to make, then you need to know about this super simple, three-ingredient cocktail. The Chilton is a refreshing, citrusy drink that consists of just vodka, lemon juice, and soda or sparkling water. The drink is popular in Texas, where it was allegedly created by a patron of a country club named Dr. Chilton — although this story has never been officially confirmed. But, however it was created, it has become the perfect drink for sipping in hot weather, whether it's at a summer barbecue or while relaxing on the porch in the warm summer evenings.
Here's exactly what you need to make the drink: 1 ½ ounces of vodka, between 1 ½ to 2 ounces of lemon juice (depending on your preference), and enough soda or sparkling water to top off the glass. This drink is stirred, not shaken, so there's no need to pull out your cocktail shaker. Just fill a glass with ice, pour in the vodka and lemon juice, then top off with soda water.
To make the drink taste as delicious as possible, use freshly squeezed lemon juice — after all, with so few ingredients, you'll want to use the best. With that in mind, use the highest quality vodka that you have. But don't worry, you don't have to shell out a ton of money to get your hands on high-quality vodka — there are actually quite a few cheap vodka brands that you shouldn't overlook, such as Reyka and Prairie Organic Vodka.
How to garnish — and customize — the Chilton
Typically, the Chilton is served with a salted rim, as well as a lemon wedge for a garnish. While you can't go wrong with these finishing touches — and you should serve it the traditional way at least once, to try — there are also a couple of ways to switch it up. For one, you can replace the salt on the rim with sugar. This will give the drink a touch of sweetness to balance out the sour tanginess from the lemon. And whether you go with salt or sugar, be sure to check out our guide on how to rim a glass the easy way.
Another fun idea is to switch out the lemon wedge for a lime or orange wedge to infuse a second citrusy flavor, just for fun. You can also change the type of sparkling water that you use, instead of sticking to the unflavored standard. To up the ante on the lemony taste, use lemon-flavored sparkling water. Or, infuse a second flavor into the mix by using something like strawberry or raspberry sparkling water.
No matter which change-ups, if any, you end up liking the best, this drink remains one easy and tasty cocktail to have on hand. We'll have to add it to our list of easy cocktails that pair perfectly with dinner.