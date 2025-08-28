Steakhouse Orders Not Worth The Price

A lot of the time, eating at a steakhouse is gonna cost you a lot of money. Sure, you can get a decently priced steak at somewhere like Sizzler or Texas Roadhouse, but in most places you're looking at dropping up to $150 per head on premium beef, vintage wines, and a bevy of delicious grilled sides. The problem is that you may be spending way more than you need to. Steakhouses may feel like the ultimate in fine dining, but these restaurants have a canny way of pricing some of their items to be way more expensive than they have any right to be — and hoping that their customers don't notice that they're spending more than they should.

In some cases, you can figure out which steakhouse orders aren't worth the price by considering base cost. Why, for example, would you pay almost $20 for a side like steamed spinach or baked potatoes if the ingredients would normally cost just a few bucks? In other situations, steakhouse orders can be a little more elusive as to why they cost more than they should, with items like seared tuna and filet mignon setting you back at the expense of sheer quality. Let's check out which items you should avoid if you want to save your money.